Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to End With Season 2 After Short Run on Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is officially coming to an end sooner than many fans expected. The Paramount+ series will wrap with its upcoming second season, closing the book on one of the franchise’s newest experiments. While the show arrived with optimism, a fresh cast, and the weight of the Star Trek legacy behind it, it ultimately could not build the audience needed to continue beyond its sophomore run. That makes the cancellation sting a little more because this was not a show that lacked ambition.

Set in the 32nd century after the events of Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy followed the first new class of cadets and teachers at the re-established academy. It aimed to introduce a younger generation to the franchise while still keeping one foot planted in classic Star Trek ideals of hope, diversity, and exploration. On paper, the setup made sense. A school setting, a new batch of characters, familiar faces mixed with rising talent, and a chance to rebuild the universe from the inside out.

Critically, the show did fairly well. Its first season earned a strong Rotten Tomatoes score and was described by some as a solid entry point into the franchise. But strong reviews do not always translate into actual viewership, and that seems to be what hurt it most. Across its 10-episode first season, the show reportedly failed to break into the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts. In the modern streaming world, that kind of silence is difficult to survive.

CBS Studios and Paramount+ released a joint statement praising the ambition and creativity behind the series, thanking the cast, crew, and producers for expanding the Star Trek universe in new ways. The message was respectful, polished, and very much framed as a celebration rather than a collapse. Still, the reality is simple. The show did not connect widely enough.

Series co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau also shared a longer note reflecting on Gene Roddenberry’s vision and the ideals that have always defined Star Trek. Their letter leaned heavily into the franchise’s core values, optimism, curiosity, and the belief in a better future. It was emotional, but it also felt like an attempt to remind fans that even if this chapter is ending, the larger mission of Star Trek continues.

And that is the interesting part here.

This is not the end of Star Trek on screen. Paramount still has more Strange New Worlds on the way, a kids animated series is already running, and a new Star Trek movie remains in development. But Starfleet Academy ending with season 2 does raise questions about where the franchise goes next, especially under Alex Kurtzman’s stewardship.

For now, season 2 will serve as the final voyage for these characters. The creators are promising to finish strong, and fans will be hoping the show gets the send-off it deserves.

Because even if Starfleet Academy did not become a breakout hit, it still aimed for something very Star Trek.

It tried to imagine the future.