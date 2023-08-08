scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sushmita Sen comforted child artiste during shooting for ‘Taali’

Sushmita Sen bonded well with a child artiste on the 'Taali' set and even calmed down the little girl during a particularly difficult scene.

By Agency News Desk
Sushmita Sen comforted child artiste during shooting for 'Taali'
Sushmita Sen in a file pic

Actress Sushmita Sen, who will be seen in the role of a transgender activist in the upcoming web series ‘Taali’, bonded well with a child artiste on the set and even calmed down the little girl during a particularly difficult scene. 

Shivlae Dusad, the mother of child artiste Aroha, described how Sushmita pampered her daughter and allowed her to indulge in some vanity van salon experience after the day’s shoot was wrapped up.

The two bonded so well that though Aroha is back in school, she keeps enquiring from her mother about Sushmita.

Describing a particularly difficult shoot one day, Shivale said that Sushmita calmed Aroha during the scene.

Shivale said: “She made her understand that it was all just an act, and she was there protecting her, holding her hand so she didn’t have to worry at all. When she was in the scene, Aroha held her dupatta from the back and felt secure.”

Another time after the shoot was completed for the day, Aroha went into Sushmita’s vanity van to say goodbye while her parents waited outside for her.

After a while, when she still didn’t come out, they asked Sushmita’s staff how far away Aroha was.

“Aroha excitedly came out till the door just to tell us that Sushmita’s vanity had ‘a salon in her van’, and went back inside. She didn’t want to come out. She came out with Sushmita only when she was done. Sushmita let the little girl indulge herself in some vanity van salon experience.”

Sushmita Sen will be seen in the avatar of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series ‘Taali’, which is a touching yet powerful story of courage.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, it is written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala. The series will premiere on August 15 on JioCinema.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win
Next article
BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal
This May Also Interest You
News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

Sports

IND vs WI: Rovman Powell's quickfire unbeaten 40 lifts West Indies to 159/5

News

'Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol' is about love between mother & child

News

Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ scenes

Sports

With quality players coming, India need to figure out which way they want to go in T20Is: Robin Uthappa

Health & Lifestyle

CEPI partners with Gennova to develop mRNA vax tech against 'Disease X'

Sports

BCCI paid Rs 1,159 cr income tax in 2021-22, 37 pc higher than previous fiscal

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City blank Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for second consecutive win

News

'Hu Ane Tu' trailer brings alive the concept of 'Jugaad'

News

Nickelback cancels Mississippi tour due to Chad Kroeger’s throat problems

Sports

Hope communication is clear with Sanju Samson as there is a lack of clarity, says Robin Uthappa

Technology

Homegrown gaming platform MPL lays off 50% of workforce amid 28% GST regime

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurvedic infertility pills cause lead poisoning in Canadian woman: Report

Sports

IND vs WI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first; Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make India debut

News

Saira Banu recalls serendipitous beginning of 'Karma' through Dilip Kumar, Subhash Ghai's bond 

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US