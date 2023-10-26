Tara Sutaria survives an assault in 'Apurva' trailer

After unveiling an intriguing and viral first look, the crime drama thriller film ‘Apurva’ has released its official trailer. A dark and gritty feature, the trailer mixes in elements of neo-noir and dacoit drama with a Bollywood touch, as actress Tara Sutaria essays the role of a hardened survivor.

The trailer for ‘Apurva’ starts off with an element that is very reminiscent of the gritty and bleak nature of something like the American crime series ‘Breaking Bad’ orthe Bollywood film ‘NH10’.

Starting off in the middle of a desert as ruthless robbers begin shooting people, it cuts to the more typical Bollywood style romance as Tara Sutaria’s character is gearing up for her wedding.

Wanting to surprise her beau on his birthday, Apurva heads off to Agra only to be targeted by a dacoit gang who hijack her bus and take her captive leading to a potential assault.

Coming up in a very surprising role, comic veteran Rajpal Yadav forgoes the comedy and instead dons the role of a very menacing and serious gangster. Telling his members to dump Apurva in the desert after being done with her, she manages to escape from them and starts hiding from her captors.

While hiding from them, Rajpal Yadav tells his gang members to forget about the girl and tells them that they were going to rob a truck, with the girl not being any kind of priority.

At this point, Abhishek Banerjeesteps up as a much more evil and sadistic gangster telling his leader that he can go after the truck but his priority is the girl.

After seemingly bashing the head of someone with a brick, Apurva is hiding inside a well in the final shot as Abhishek’s character is searching for her and seemingly finds her.

Describing her new project, Tara Sutaria said: “I am overwhelmed by the immense love and appreciation that our first look has received. ‘Apurva’ has been the most challenging and rewarding experience for me with regard to performance and it is also starkly different from any role I’ve played before. The fierceness and power of this character is what drew me in from the beginning. This is the role I’ve longed for since I began my career.”

The engrossing visuals showcase a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Tara who draws onto her inner strength to survive and live.

Rajpal Yadav detailed his role and said: “It is always important to keep trying to innovate and do something different no matter what stage of life you may be in. I was looking for a role that I’ve never done before, something that can shock today’s audiences who are always looking for something new and ‘Apurva’ was just the right story for me.”

Abhishek Banerjee who will also be seen in the film ‘Stolen’ said: “This is one of the most fearsome characters I’ve played so far and to bring the necessary level of evil and menace in each scene was quite challenging but it was a great journey working with such an exemplary team!”

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Apurva’ stars a unique ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav, and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15, 2023.