Tillotama Shome: 'People across the country can access my work, thanks to OTT'

Actress Tillotama Shome, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry with some great roles, feels that OTT has given a platform to artists like herself to make their work accessible to people of India, not just for international audiences.

Known for her work in several Independent film productions, Tillotama’s role in ‘The Night Manager’ Season 1 got great appreciation from the audience. The show is back with its season 2 which will premiere on June 30.

Talking about the revolution that OTT has brought, the actress said: “I started my career doing independent films. My films used to travel to film festivals all over the world and get limited theatrical release. After a while, I got used to it that my films will not be watched by people of my own country. But since the time OTT has come, it has made my work accessible to people in my country and not just international audience. I am very happy it has given a platform to artistes like me to showcase their work to the people of their country.”

Talking about the second season of ‘The Night Manager’, she said: “In season 2, a big face off is going to happen between Shelly and Lipika. I have done an action sequence. My character is pregnant. There will be too much happening in season 2.”

Sharing her experience working with Anil Kapoor, the actress said: “It was a wonderful experience to shoot with him. He never gets tired of working. I used to think that is one reason which keeps him young forever. Well, I think he is young not only from his looks but also from his mind. He is always curious to know about the younger generation’s journey, our thought process.”

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ will be showcased on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.