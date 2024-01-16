Úrsula Corberó brings in youthful energy in heist film ‘Lift’

In the latest Netflix film ‘Lift’, the energetic world of heist films finds a refreshing break from clichés with the captivating and authentic performance of Úrsula Corberó. As Camilla, the skilled wheel woman with a penchant for piloting private planes, Corberó brings a unique blend of youthful energy and mature dedication to her role. The true magic, however, lies in the unexpected chemistry that developed naturally among the cast, transcending differences in personality, background, and culture.

In ‘Lift’, Camilla (played by Úrsula Corberó) finds herself faced with the task of flying a private plane as part of the crew’s elaborate plan to intercept a jet carrying gold without alerting air traffic control. Despite the immense pressure, Camilla rises to the challenge, showcasing her character’s determination and skill.

When asked about the strong bond between the cast members, Úrsula Corberó credits it to the natural chemistry that unfolded during the production. “It’s all about chemistry and magic,” she shares. “I think that happened, naturally. We weren’t expecting to have this real connection in real life. And for me, it’s very beautiful and sometimes even unbelievable how people with different personalities, different backgrounds, and from different cultures, can connect very deeply. It’s magic.”

Director F Gary Gray was equally impressed with Corberó’s portrayal of Camilla, praising her approach and dedication to the role, he said,”Despite her youthful age, both in real life and in the character she brought to life, she displayed genuine enthusiasm for the piloting aspect of the role. Her mature approach, clear vision, and dedication to steering clear of heist genre clichés not only impressed me but made a lasting impression.” With such high praise from both Corberó and Gray, it’s clear that the magic of chemistry and teamwork has truly elevated the film ‘Lift’ to new heights.

The exceptional performance of Úrsula Corberó as Camilla and the undeniable chemistry among the cast members promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.