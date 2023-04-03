scorecardresearch
Watch Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 teaser

Netflix drops the teaser trailer for its most awaited action packed film Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Watch Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 teaser
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 _ pic courtesy yt

Netflix has dropped the much anticipated teaser for the sequel of its blockbuster action film; Extraction 2. After being universally praised by the audiences for his performance in Extraction, Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and Russo Brothers, and is back as Tyler Rake in this action driven film, but this time with another deadlier mission. The highly anticipated film, Extraction 2 will be releasing on June 16 only on Netflix!

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

