Amala Paul shares steamy pictures with fiancé Jagat Desai from Goa vacation

Amala Paul shares steamy pictures with fiancé Jagat Desai from Goa vacation
Amala Paul | Jagat Desai _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Amala Paul, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema, and is known for her work in ‘Amma Kanakku’, ‘2 Penkuttikal’, ‘Ratsasan’, ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’ and others, shared loved up pictures with her boyfriend Jagat Desai on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram recently, the actress shared five pictures one of which shows the pair kissing. She wrote in the caption: “From the party where it all began to celebrating a lifetime together – our love story unfolds.”

The two got engaged in Goa recently. Earlier, Jagat Desai had shared a wholesome video on his Instagram which shows the couple enjoying a flash mob dance performance at some restaurant during their vacation. The dancers then ask Jagat to join, who goes on to show his dance moves to a blushing Amala dressed in a stunning pink outfit.

Amid the dance performance, Jagat went down on his knees and proposed to Amala with a ring to the sound and visuals of flying confetti.

Amala was earlier married to director A L Vijay. The couple got married on June 12, 2014 in Chennai. In 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce due to disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. They got divorced in 2017.

