Chiranjeevi smiles holding newborn granddaughter on bday, Ram Charan shares pic

Chiranjeevi turned 68 on Tuesday and his son Ram Charan shared an adorable picture of his father holding his newborn granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela

By Agency News Desk

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 68 on Tuesday and his actor-son Ram Charan shared an adorable picture of his father holding his newborn granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela, who was born on June 20. Ram and Upasana on Tuesday posted a birthday post on Instagram for Chiranjeevi. They shared an adorable picture of the star with his granddaughter.

In the image, Chiranjeevi cradled Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms as he smiled for the camera. Without revealing the face, Klin could be seen in white and powder pink onesie.

The caption read: “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA (Chiranjeevi Thatha (grandfather)). Loads of love from us and the littlest member of the KONIDELA family.”

Ram and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012. They announced her pregnancy in December 2022 and welcomed Klin on June 20 this year.

Chiranjeevi’s latest release is ‘Bhola Shankar’, which was released alongside ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Jailer’ on August 11.

Bhola Shankar is a Telugu-language action film directed by Meher Ramesh. It is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, it stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth.

He also has his next tentatively titled ‘Mega 157’ by filmmaker Vassishta. The official announcement was made alongside a poster shared by UV Creations, the production house behind the venture.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
