Kerala film director Prakash Koleri found dead under mysterious circumstance at his residence

Kerala film director Prakash Koleri (65) was found dead at his residence in Wayanad on Tuesday. Indeed a sad news to hear about the passing of Kerala film director Prakash Koleri. His contributions to the Malayalam film industry, spanning several decades, have left a mark on the cultural landscape. From his debut film ‘Mizhiyithalil Kanneerumayi’ in 1987 to his last work ‘Pattupusthakam’ in 2013, Koleri’s films have entertained and captivated audiences.

His filmography reflects a diverse range of stories and themes, showcasing his versatility as a director and writer. Films like ‘Avan Anandapadmanabhan’ and ‘Varum Varathirikkilla’ stand as testaments to his creative vision and storytelling prowess.

The circumstances surrounding his death, being found at his residence in Wayanad after being reported missing, are certainly distressing. His absence will be felt deeply within the film community and beyond. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers.