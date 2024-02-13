HomeRegionalNews

Mithila Palkar makes her Tamil debut with 'Oho Enthan Baby'

By Agency News Desk

Actress Mithila Palkar is set to make her debut into Tamil films with ‘Oho Enthan Baby’. The actress recently attended the launch of ‘Oho Enthan Baby’ along with the team. The film also marks the acting debut of Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra.

Talking about her Tamil debut, Mithila said: “I enjoy working Down South a lot, my experience in Telugu cinema has been amazing. Now with ‘Oho Enthan Baby’, I will make my Tamil debut.”

A nervous Mithila added: “I am excited as well as nervous. I cannot reveal much about the film now, but I already cannot wait for the audience to see it.”

‘Oho Enthan Baby’ is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Romeo Pictures, Vishnu Vishal, and D Company.

The film’s music will be composed by the talented Darbuka Siva who has worked on some soulful songs in the past.

