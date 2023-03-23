scorecardresearch
S S Rajamouli commences shoot of Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut

S S Rajamouli was seen giving the first clap to superstar NTR Jr's upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film 'NTR 30', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

By News Bureau

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli was seen giving the first clap to superstar NTR Jr’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film ‘NTR 30’, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The Telugu project with director Koratala Siva was officially launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. It marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

Pictures and videos from the launch have taken over social media by storm. In one photograph, NTR Jr and Janhvi are seen shaking hands. A clip shows the Telugu star welcoming the daughter of late star Sridevi, who looked gorgeous in a lime green saree and a matching blouse.

In another video, NTR Jr and Janhvi are standing alongside Rajamouli on the stage as he gave the first clap shot and announced the beginning of the shoot.

NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for ‘NTR 30’ after Janatha Garage. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Entertainment Today

