Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ action trailer out

The trailer of the highly-awaited action entertainer, Tiger Nageswara Rao was launched in the presence of actors and producers at an event in Mumbai today. The trailer portrays the era of one of the most wanted thieves in Stuartpuram, brought to life by the profoundly talented actor Ravi Teja.

During the event, the makers surprised the audience by announcing the film’s release in sign language for the deaf community. A separate trailer was also created and showcased to the audience in the presence of the members from deaf community.

Speaking about the film leading actor Ravi Teja said, “Firstly, I am honoured that our film will also be released in sign language, allowing everyone to witness the dedication and training that went into preparing for my character, Tiger. We hope it translates well on the big screen, and audiences appreciate the story of India’s Biggest Thief.”

Director Vamsee added, “This is a story of blood and tears that comes once in a decade and I wanted everyone to know this story that’s why we have planned for pan India and also we have planned for sign language too. Every cinema lover will love this film.”

Adding to it producer Abhishek Agarwal said, “Showcasing stories that entertain the audiences has always been my focus when it comes to backing any project. As a producer, I believe Tiger Nageswara Rao will take the audiences on a thrilling ride of action as well as emotions, keeping them engaged from start till the end. Hence, we decided to release the film in sign language as well, so that everyone can enjoy the it.”

Speaking about it veteran actor Anupam Kher shared, “My character in the film is extremely complex and layered, making it highly challenging. It’s always a heartwarming experience working with Abhishek Agarwal Arts and as a team, we hope to deliver another cinematic experience to the audience with Tiger Nageswara Rao. And working with the young and dynamic director Vamsi was a great learning experience.”

Adding to it Nupur Sanon said, “It’s an absolute pleasure for me to debut as a lead with this action-packed drama film, opposite Ravi Teja Sir. Additionally, the film’s release in sign language makes me super proud to be associated with the makers. The journey has been incredible, and I hope the audiences enjoys our film as much as we’ve enjoyed being a part of it.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao stars Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, and Anupam Kher among others in prominent roles.

Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal, this Pan-Indian film starring Ravi Teja is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023. A Reliance Entertainment Release , North India!