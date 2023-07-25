Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah pose together; Paps call them ‘Nice jodi’ and they start blushing

Shiv Thakare is bound to make friends. We saw it happen the first time in Bigg Boss 16, when he formed a Mandali. The same happened during his stint in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While shooting in South Africa, Shiv made several friends. But it is his bonding with actress Daisy Shah which became a big highlight of his journey on Rohit Shetty’s show.

Even after returning home from South Africa, the two are still very much in contact. Just last night, Shiv Thakare and Daisy stepped out to catch a movie together. They were snapped by the paparazzi before they made their way home in the actress’ car.

When the two posed together in front of her car, one shutterbug called them ‘nice jodi’, making Shiv blush while Daisy burst out laughing. After they sat in the car together, Shiv tried telling the paparazzi to move out of the way because Daisy isn’t a good driver. The actress hilariously shut him up by keeping a hand over his mouth.