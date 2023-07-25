scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah pose together; Paps call them ‘Nice jodi’ and they start blushing

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah stepped out to catch a movie together.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah pose together Paps call them 'Nice jodi' and they start blushing
Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah pose together Paps call them 'Nice jodi' and they start blushing

Shiv Thakare is bound to make friends. We saw it happen the first time in Bigg Boss 16, when he formed a Mandali. The same happened during his stint in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While shooting in South Africa, Shiv made several friends. But it is his bonding with actress Daisy Shah which became a big highlight of his journey on Rohit Shetty’s show.

Even after returning home from South Africa, the two are still very much in contact. Just last night, Shiv Thakare and Daisy stepped out to catch a movie together. They were snapped by the paparazzi before they made their way home in the actress’ car.

When the two posed together in front of her car, one shutterbug called them ‘nice jodi’, making Shiv blush while Daisy burst out laughing. After they sat in the car together, Shiv tried telling the paparazzi to move out of the way because Daisy isn’t a good driver. The actress hilariously shut him up by keeping a hand over his mouth.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Armin van Buuren: India holds very important place in my touring repertoire
Next article
Back in films, Sonam says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers
This May Also Interest You
News

Back in films, Sonam says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers

News

Armin van Buuren: India holds very important place in my touring repertoire

News

Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-wicket win over Harare Hurricanes

News

Sudip Sharma on Rachel Shelly: Wanted an actor who's used to Indian shooting madness

News

Lindsay’s ‘weird’ pregnancy cravings included ‘energy drink, chicken and beets’

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary look sizzling hot in ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’ poster

Sports

West Indies recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for ODI series against India

Technology

Instagram subscriptions expanding to more countries

Sports

Chinese football team official apologises for referee assault

Technology

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

Technology

Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Technology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US