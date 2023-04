Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures with Rohit Shetty as they were seen promoting their upcoming film ‘School College Ani Life.’

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, ‘Ab yeh khiladi milenge “school college ani life” mein…Near your theatres 14th April Promotion begins.’ For the unversed, this is the first time Rohit is producing a Marathi film.

For the event, Tejasswi looked stunning as she donned a blue gown and wore white high heels.