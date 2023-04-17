scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ashi Singh wears an 'authentic' South Indian woman's look for 'Meet'

Ashi Singh shared her experience donning the look of a South Indian woman, Meenakshi in the show 'Meet'.

By Agency News Desk

TV actress Ashi Singh shared her experience donning the look of a South Indian woman, Meenakshi in the show ‘Meet’. She can be seen wearing a traditional South Indian attire with long curly hair, dusky complexion, unibrow, and spectacles look.

Ashi is really excited about her new look and is doing a lot of hard work to get the nuances right of her disguised character.

She said: “Although I am really excited about the upcoming track in the show, carrying the South Indian ensemble is not that easy, considering how I am used to short hair that I don’t need to manage while shooting. However, after a long time, I am getting to dress up in a proper feminine style, in contrast to how Meet dresses up.”

Ashi, who worked in shows such as ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ and ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, shared in detail about her look and what all she has to do to get into the skin of her character. She also had to work on getting her accent right for her role of Meenakshi.

“My disguise embodies a ‘Dhavani’ outfit, curled up long hair, a Gajra, spectacles, and a big red Bindi on my forehead. Being an actor, we definitely go through various changes based on what the script demands and I think that’s one of the best parts about our job. Donning this look is indeed a challenging task but I am working on it.”

“To get the nuances right for my disguise character ‘Meenakshi’, I worked on my accent in one day, so that I would come across as an authentic South Indian woman on screen. I hope the audience enjoys the upcoming track of the show,” she concluded.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Indian men's boxing contingent left for Tashkent; to participate in multi-nation training camp ahead of Worlds
Next article
Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

News

Asees Kaur's latest track spills over with 'I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude

Sports

Lewandowski hopes for Messi return to Barcelona

News

Shreyas Talpade finds dubbing for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ challenging

News

Raashii Khanna dubs for ‘Yodha’ ahead of July release

Technology

China's 'artificial sun' breaks record in quest for efficient thermonuclear fusion reactors

Sports

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Vyshak, Siraj star in RCB's 23-win over Delhi Capitals (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

News

When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

News

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant

Sports

CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani, Sitwala to lead Indian challenge; all eyes on Gilchrist

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

News

'Chashni': Chandini gears up for her younger sister becoming her mother-in-law

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US