Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar says “Tu toh Isha ban gayi meri life ki’ to Munawar Faruqui

Abhishek Kumar is seen questioning Munawar Faruqui on whether or not he would confront Mannara Chopra over her behaviour.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar says Tu toh Isha ban gayi meri life ki to Munawar Faruqui _pic courtesy jio cinema
Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar says Tu toh Isha ban gayi meri life ki to Munawar Faruqui _pic courtesy jio cinema

Bigg Boss 17, presented by Salman Khan, has created a lot of buzz owing to its new format and an interesting group of celebrity participants. In latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we see Abhishek and Munawar are fighting because of Mannara.

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra seem to be engaged in a fight, and the latter can be heard abusing Abhishek. Later, Abhishek is seen questioning Munawar on whether or not he would confront Mannara over her behaviour.

Munawar advises Abhishek to resolve his issues with Mannara and states that he won’t come in between their conflict. Munawar tells Abhishek, “I wasn’t here, till I was defending you.” Abhishek retaliates saying, “If so someone is saying something constantly it will trigger me.”

Later Abhishek says to Munawar, “Mat kar yaar mere se aisa mereko tere se affect ho raha hai. Tu toh Isha hi ban gayi meri life ki’

Abhishek Munawar
Bigg boss 17: abhishek kumar says "tu toh isha ban gayi meri life ki' to munawar faruqui
Img. Source@ChanchalJangidd
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
