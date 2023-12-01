Bigg boss 17: abhishek kumar says "tu toh isha ban gayi meri life ki' to munawar faruqui

Bigg Boss 17, presented by Salman Khan, has created a lot of buzz owing to its new format and an interesting group of celebrity participants. In latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we see Abhishek and Munawar are fighting because of Mannara.

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra seem to be engaged in a fight, and the latter can be heard abusing Abhishek. Later, Abhishek is seen questioning Munawar on whether or not he would confront Mannara over her behaviour.

Munawar advises Abhishek to resolve his issues with Mannara and states that he won’t come in between their conflict. Munawar tells Abhishek, “I wasn’t here, till I was defending you.” Abhishek retaliates saying, “If so someone is saying something constantly it will trigger me.”

Later Abhishek says to Munawar, “Mat kar yaar mere se aisa mereko tere se affect ho raha hai. Tu toh Isha hi ban gayi meri life ki’