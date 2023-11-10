scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: ‘Tumhare against koi jaye toh tumhari jal jaati hai,’ Ankita Lokhande tells Mannara Chopra

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra once again will be getting into a war of words.

By Agency News Desk
It’s going to be a lot of fireworks in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra once again will be getting into a war of words. In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Ankita is seen telling Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel: “Mannara ke baaton main mat aana. She talks about every girl. Today, she will talk good and then the nextday she will backbite her. Woh kisi ke trust ke layak nahi hai.”

Mannara hits back as she stands up and then says: “First say who you are.”

“You called KhanZaadi characterless, said Ankita, adding: “Tumhare against koi chala jaye toh tumhari jal jaati hai.”

This is not the first time Mannara and Ankita have got into an argument.

Previously, after Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain nominated Mannara, the latter went into aggressive mode with the with the couple.

She even went on to call Ankita a “cunning and dominating” woman.

