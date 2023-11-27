scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui kisses Samarth Jurel at Orry’s party

date 2023-11-27

Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui kisses Samarth Jurel at Orry's party _pic courtesy jio cinema

Orry was welcomed by Salman Khan during his recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He is stayed in Bigg Boss 17 house. Orry, or rather, Orhan Awatramani. Known for rubbing shoulders with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Nysa Devgn, Orry, a key figure in South Bombay’s social scene, has become a mysterious and flamboyant personality frequently gracing high-profile gatherings.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss gives a task to the contestants to throw a party for Orry and Orry should select which Makaan party he enjoyed the most. The task starts and he enters Dil Ka Makaan which includes Ankita, Munawar, Samarth, Isha, Mannnara and Abhishek. He is welcomed by Ankita at the door, Munawar and Abhishek starts taking photos of them. Later the Dil Ka Makaan contestants introduce Orry’s big fan who is none other than Samarth aka Chintu. He starts dancing and acting like a big fan who is excited to meet his idol.

Later Chintu ask if I can touch you…he touches Orry and falls unconscious . Munawar tries to give him CPR in a funny way by keeping hand on his mouth. We totally loved the funny act of Dil Ka Makaan contestants.

