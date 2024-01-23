HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain reportedly evicted from the show

Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain has reportedly been evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house days before the grand finale takes place.

By Agency News Desk
Vicky Jain
Vicky Jain_pic courtesy news agency

Actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain has reportedly been evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house days before the grand finale takes place.

According to fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), Vicky received the least votes and hence was shown the door.

A Bigg Boss gossip page called The Khabri wrote on X: “Breaking #vickyjain has been eliminated.”

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows a final nomination and eviction task to take place on Tuesday, where the voice of Bigg Boss talks about how he has been biased in the show and the current Top 6 are his favourites and worth the show.

He then talked about going from six to five. He asks the housemates to get the answers from the birdhouse.

The voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ then talks about the evicted contestant’s days in the house.

He says: “101 and out.”

Previous article
Australian Open: Djokovic breezes into semifinal with win over Fritz
Next article
Hansika Motwani: Doing a single shot film is very difficult
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates