Isha Sharma to play titular role in ‘Pashminna’

Actress Isha Sharma, who is known for her work in the Punjabi industry, is set to essay the titular role of Pashminna Suri in the upcoming television show ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’. The show, which is touted to bring a large screen cinematic experience to the small screen, revolves around Pashminna and Raghav (played by Nishant Malkani), who have different perspectives on love, but are brought together by destiny.

Isha Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Pashminna Suri, said: “I feel extremely connected with the character of Pashminna who believes love is magic and everything feels magical when you experience its bloom and passion. Shooting in Kashmir is a surreal experience and helps us live our character in their truest form. Being a part of a show that’s pushing the boundaries of storytelling on television is a real honour and I am hopeful that the audience will embrace the show with the same passion and dedication we’ve invested in it.”

At the heart of the captivating story is Pashminna, a vibrant and spirited young woman who believes in the idea of love and dreams of experiencing a unique love story for herself. Born in Kashmir, Pashminna is filled with enthusiasm, positivity, and a warm smile, and helps her mother rent her houseboat to tourists visiting Kashmir.

Pashminna’s life takes an exciting turn when she crosses paths with Raghav, a successful businessman from Mumbai with contrasting beliefs about love, setting the stage for a clash of ideologies.

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ will premiere soon on Sony SAB.