scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

By Glamsham Editorial
Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for 'Dhruv Tara'
Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma _ pics courtesy instagram

Agra, recently witnessed another love story unfold albeit for the screen with Sony SAB’s upcoming family romance drama, Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi se Pare, filming in the city. The show revolves around the lives of Dhruv, a successful neurosurgeon in the 21st Century and Tara, a princess in the 17th Century. Tara, travels against the grain of time to find a cure for her ailing brother on whom rests the future of her kingdom and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

Starring Riya Sharma as Tara, Ishaan Dhawan as Dhruv and Narayani Shashtri as Rani Kanupriya and Krishna Bharadwaj as Prince Mahaveer the show brings to viewers a love story that has never been witnessed before on Indian television. Continuing its focus on shows that appeal to every member of the family, Dhruv Tara is yet another exciting offering from Sony SAB which is all set to warm the hearts of the viewers with its wonderful storytelling and fantastic characters.

Capturing the essence of love across centuries, the cast shot across numerous locations of Agra. From the luscious green gardens of Mehtab Bagh to the bustling lanes of Suraj Bhan Phatak to the clamour of Chipi Tola; Agra and its quintessential romance was captured beautifully during the shoot. Filming in the ancient Mughal city added a new layer and depth to the story of Dhruv Tara. Viewers will be able to witness this magic when the series releases exclusively on Sony SAB.

Riya Sharma, aka Tarapriya in the show, said, “When I read the script of Dhruv Tara, I had to imagine Tara. Now that we are here in Agra, visiting the locations and setting up the shots, I am getting transported to her world for real! We have an extremely talented production team who have managed to bring the aesthetics of the show beautifully. There is so much excitement going on and I can’t wait to bring to viewers this epic love story that spans across centuries!”

Ishaan Dhawan, aka Dhruv Saxena in the show, said, “The city of Agra spells romance from the moment you enter it. Shooting around the city really helped Riya and me slip into our characters who epitomize love across eras. While walking around Mehtab Bagh, we could feel the garden’s unique energy and that got infused into our performance too I believe. Can’t wait to see how viewers react to Dhruv and Tara’s epic story when it releases on Sony SAB!”

Pic. Sourceriyasharmaa_09
Img. Sourceishhandhawan
Previous article
Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding
Next article
‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor turns ‘makkar’ for ‘jhoothi’ Shraddha Kapoor
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic trounces Alex De Minaur to set up quarterfinal clash with Rublev

Sports

Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Haroon Rashid appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan men's team

News

‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shubhangi Atre reacts to Vidya Balan’s video

Technology

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked

News

Priyanka Dhavale talks about shooting for a romantic dance sequence

Sports

FairPlay news comes on board as official partner of ILT20

Sports

Ishan Kishan avoids lengthy suspension on hit-wicket appeal against Tom Latham in first ODI: Report

Sports

India's Jehan Daruvala joins champions MP Motorsport from Prema for 2023 F2 season

Technology

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, Pro downloads from sale

News

A sneak peak BTS dubbing ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ in Hindi

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: ‘Mandali’ seems to fall apart due to ‘ticket to finale’

News

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor turns ‘makkar’ for ‘jhoothi’ Shraddha Kapoor

News

Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding

News

Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

Sports

Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for wrestling federation; Yogeshwar, Murgunde named members

News

Rochak Kohli gained 15 kgs for his heartbreak track 'Tere Jaane Ke Baad'

News

‘Pathaan’ re-opens these shut cinemas across the country

News

Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one's life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US