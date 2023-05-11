Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Asit Kumarr Modi’s official statement with regards to the Jennifer Mistry controversy read, “She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour.

On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot,” said the direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman about Jennifer Mistry.

“She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot.”

“During this incident Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities.” says project head Sohel Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.

“We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” said Asit Kumarr Modi.

Jennifer Mistry, who is popularly known as Roshan Sodhi in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has accused its producer of sexual harassment. Jennifer has been a part of TMKOC for 15 years and has now taken a decision to quit, according to media reports.

According to media report, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Modi, Project Head Sohel Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace.

This is not the first time a complaint has been filed against Modi. Earlier, actor Shailesh Lodha, who essayed Mehta ji in the show, had filed a case against him for non-payment of dues.

According to the new report, it claims Jennifer stopped shooting for the show two months ago and had her last shoot on March 7.

Mistry had said to a media outlet that she left the sets as she was “subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohel Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.”

She also shared that the producers did not make arrangement for her, but they do for all the male actors. She said that the place is ‘male chauvanistic’.

Jennifer also said that every person working on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is “bonded labour”, according to a media report.

Apart from Jennifer Mistry and Shailesh Lodha, actors who have left the show include names such as Disha Vakani and Gurucharan.