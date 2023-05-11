scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Jennifer Mistry has filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, project head Sohel Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Mistry of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment
Jennifer Mistry of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Asit Kumarr Modi’s official statement with regards to the Jennifer Mistry controversy read, “She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour.

On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot,” said the direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman about Jennifer Mistry.

“She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot.”

“During this incident Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities.” says project head Sohel Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.

“We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” said Asit Kumarr Modi.

Jennifer Mistry, who is popularly known as Roshan Sodhi in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has accused its producer of sexual harassment. Jennifer has been a part of TMKOC for 15 years and has now taken a decision to quit, according to media reports.

According to media report, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Modi, Project Head Sohel Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace.

This is not the first time a complaint has been filed against Modi. Earlier, actor Shailesh Lodha, who essayed Mehta ji in the show, had filed a case against him for non-payment of dues.

According to the new report, it claims Jennifer stopped shooting for the show two months ago and had her last shoot on March 7.

Mistry had said to a media outlet that she left the sets as she was “subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohel Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.”

She also shared that the producers did not make arrangement for her, but they do for all the male actors. She said that the place is ‘male chauvanistic’.

Jennifer also said that every person working on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is “bonded labour”, according to a media report.

Apart from Jennifer Mistry and Shailesh Lodha, actors who have left the show include names such as Disha Vakani and Gurucharan.

Pic. Sourcejennifermistryb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs
Next article
Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Veterans Dhoni, Mohit, Ishant, Piyush, Amit defying age; showing to the world 'they still have it'

Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

News

Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now

News

Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

News

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs

News

Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Sports

IPL 2023: We've got to just keep working on getting better, says Shane Watson after DC lose to CSK

News

Google releases its text-to-music AI 'MusicLM' to public

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to hit a few balls, don't make me run a lot, says Dhoni after cameo helps CSK win

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF join hands to create disruption with new track 'Tabaahi'

Health & Lifestyle

Tomb clusters in S.Korea recommended for Unesco World Heritage list inclusion

Sports

Men's ODI Rankings: Australia back at top after annual update; Pak at 2nd spot, India are third

News

Female writers who gave us vulnerable male characters

Technology

Microsoft helped over 3 lakh Indians get water access in 2022

News

Sushmita Sen posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says ‘nice picture’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci’s first Indian Global Ambassador

News

Modern Love Chennai trailer out now

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US