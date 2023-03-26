scorecardresearch
Kamya Panjabi: I am not open to any dance reality shows

Kamya Panjabi spoke about her plans of working on OTT and also added that she is not interested in doing any dance reality shows.

By News Bureau
Kamya Panjabi _ pic courtesy instagram

Kamya Panjabi, who is a well-known name in the TV industry and has worked in a number of fictional dramas, is quite satisfied with the way her career has shaped up as now she is making a cameo in the show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’. She spoke about her plans of working on OTT and also added that she is not interested in doing any dance reality shows.

The actor enjoys reality shows as she mentioned. “I love reality shows. ‘Bigg Boss’ is my favourite. It’s like a breather. I did get a call for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, but I can’t give my 100 per cent to it. And, if I can’t give my best then I won’t do it. I have done ‘Comedy Circus’ and I am not open to any dance reality shows too,” she said.

While recalling her journey and talking about the projects that are close to her heart, she said: “It’s very difficult to choose because I enjoyed performing all the parts that I have done till now. But if I have to pick two characters that are close to me are Sindoora and Preeto. In ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhaan’, I played Sindoora for three years and got my first award. It actually helped in starting my journey on a high note. The second character is Preeto from ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. That show went on for six years and it was quite difficult for me to leave it. In fact, I was not ready to let it go.”

Kamya said she does not have a mentor or guide in the industry. “I create my own rules. I have no inspiration as such,” she added.

Kamya further shared that female characters on TV have evolved considerably. A lot of strong female characters are being created these days, but she feels the industry still has a long way to go.

“I have seen that when a woman cries on TV then only the audience accepts it. Viewers like the bahus and want to see women tortured and shed tears. Yes, there are female-oriented shows, but then these females are crying in that. So, I feel there is still scope for improvement. TV works only because of the content. TRP doesn’t come from social media fan following. TV has a different audience and the content here is the hero. My show ‘Shakti’ has worked despite Vivian Desena and Rubina Dilaik leaving it. The show was the hero. To run your content, you need those set of actors who make a difference,” she explained.

Kamya wants to explore the web space but not at the cost of leaving television.

“I am a very content kind of a person. Now I feel relaxed. I want to spend time with my family and go out for holidays also. My in-laws are in Delhi, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible. Many people tell me that I am made for the web and I should do it but I am not dying to do it. I love television and enjoy going on shoots every day. TV is my first love. Whenever I do it, I give my 1000 per cent. I give my 12 hours full and finish my scenes and don’t like that producer use my duplicate. I am not leaving my first love.”

“I am happy here. But yes if I get to do something on the web I will do it but if the condition is to take a break from TV then that’s not going to happen. I have got one or two offers as well. In fact, there are a few offers from TV as well, it’s currently in the discussion stage. Things might begin from May or June,” she concluded.

Pic. Sourcepanjabikamya
