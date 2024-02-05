HomeTVNews

Madhuri Dixit: Don’t know why Suniel Shetty and I never worked together before

Madhuri Dxit Nene has opened up on her first collaboration with actor Suniel Shetty, pondering why they never worked together before.

By Agency News Desk
Madhuri Dixit Don't know why Suniel Shetty and I never worked together before
Madhuri Dixit | Suniel Shetty _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has a career spanning over four decades, has opened up on her first collaboration with actor Suniel Shetty, pondering why they never worked together before. She also called the latter “mind-blowing.”

Madhuri and Suniel are seen as the judges in the show ‘Dance Deewane’.

Talking about the same, Madhuri said: “Suniel is mind-blowing on the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don’t know why we never worked together before. While we haven’t shared the screen in films, this opportunity emerged, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.”

“Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he talks is amazing. When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely,” shared the ‘Saajan’ fame actor.

If Madhuri were given the chance to dedicate a song to Suniel and perform with him in the family theme set for this show, which song would it be?

She said: “Well, I love a song from one of his films titled ‘Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi’ and I will definitely perform that song with him.”

The song ‘Jhanjariya’ is from the 1996 action film ‘Krishna’, starring Suniel and Karisma Kapoor.

Madhuri added that Suniel is a wonderful person, very down to earth, and a beautiful human being.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Samsung Chairman Lee's acquittal likely to remove uncertainties
Next article
IWL 2023-24: Kickstart restore winning form with fine performance against East Bengal
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US