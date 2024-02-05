Madhuri Dixit: Don’t know why Suniel Shetty and I never worked together before

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has a career spanning over four decades, has opened up on her first collaboration with actor Suniel Shetty, pondering why they never worked together before. She also called the latter “mind-blowing.”

Madhuri and Suniel are seen as the judges in the show ‘Dance Deewane’.

Talking about the same, Madhuri said: “Suniel is mind-blowing on the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don’t know why we never worked together before. While we haven’t shared the screen in films, this opportunity emerged, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.”

“Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he talks is amazing. When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely,” shared the ‘Saajan’ fame actor.

If Madhuri were given the chance to dedicate a song to Suniel and perform with him in the family theme set for this show, which song would it be?

She said: “Well, I love a song from one of his films titled ‘Jhanjhariya Uski Chanak Gayi’ and I will definitely perform that song with him.”

The song ‘Jhanjariya’ is from the 1996 action film ‘Krishna’, starring Suniel and Karisma Kapoor.

Madhuri added that Suniel is a wonderful person, very down to earth, and a beautiful human being.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.