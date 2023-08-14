scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Mohit Raina takes a break to celebrate first birthday as a proud father

Mohit Raina turned 41 on Monday with a double dose of excitement.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Mohit Raina turned 41 on Monday with a double dose of excitement. As he gears up to promote his upcoming show ‘The Freelancer,’ his birthday holds special significance as it marks his first as a father.

Despite his busy schedule, Mohit is taking a well-deserved break to bask in the joy of fatherhood and spend valuable time with his family on this momentous occasion.

Reflecting on his birthday plans, Mohit shared: “I’m not usually very big on birthdays, and this year won’t be any different. However, this birthday holds extra significance. For the past three years, work commitments took precedence, but this year, I’m taking a break to spend quality time with my wife and our daughter. It’s definitely a perfect birthday plan.”

On the work front, he has joined forces with renowned creator Neeraj Pandey for the highly anticipated series ‘The Freelancer.’ In this series, he takes on the role of a Mercenary character, a first for him.

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The series features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

The show is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'
Next article
AIFF chief formulates Task Force to study status of PIO footballers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AIFF chief formulates Task Force to study status of PIO footballers

News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US