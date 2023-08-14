Mohit Raina takes a break to celebrate first birthday as a proud father

Actor Mohit Raina turned 41 on Monday with a double dose of excitement. As he gears up to promote his upcoming show ‘The Freelancer,’ his birthday holds special significance as it marks his first as a father.

Despite his busy schedule, Mohit is taking a well-deserved break to bask in the joy of fatherhood and spend valuable time with his family on this momentous occasion.

Reflecting on his birthday plans, Mohit shared: “I’m not usually very big on birthdays, and this year won’t be any different. However, this birthday holds extra significance. For the past three years, work commitments took precedence, but this year, I’m taking a break to spend quality time with my wife and our daughter. It’s definitely a perfect birthday plan.”

On the work front, he has joined forces with renowned creator Neeraj Pandey for the highly anticipated series ‘The Freelancer.’ In this series, he takes on the role of a Mercenary character, a first for him.

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The series features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

The show is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.