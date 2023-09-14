Navika Kotia learns Gujarati dialect from Manasi for ‘Kyunki Saas Maa…’

Actress Navika Kotia is leaving no stone unturned, and is giving her 100 percent to get into the skin of her character Kesar in the upcoming show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. The show is all set to take viewers to Gujarat, where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm will brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu – Hetal (Dolphin Dubey) seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu.

This unexpected turn of events will leave Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy), the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together.

With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law Hetal’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, Ambika, in a landmark decision, will adopt little Kesar (Navika Kotia), a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her – not as a beti but as a bahu.

However, even before the show goes on air, it seems that Manasi and Navika are setting some goals. Every actor undergoes numerous trials and workshops to prepare for their characters and comprehend their nuances, and Navika has been no exception.

In order to depict Kesar with complete authenticity, Navika has been learning the right Gujarati dialect as well. In fact, she tries to speak with Manasi in the particular Gujarati dialect needed for the show on a regular basis so that she can ace the pronunciation in the scenes appropriately.

Manasi has also been helping her get the nuances right.

Talking about the same, Navika said: “When I landed the role of Kesar, I knew that I had to put in a lot of work to portray this character accurately. As the show is based out of Gujarat, some of our dialogues have a few Gujarati words and although I understand the language, I’m not very fluent while speaking it.”

“I had to get the right accent and dialect to ace the scenes. To ensure that I delivered each dialogue flawlessly, I have been taking some help from my cast and crew members, especially Manasi ma’am. Being a Gujarati herself, she has been a constant source of help and support,” said Navika.

She further said: “She is really very helpful, and she always ensures that I am getting the nuances and pronunciations right while we are doing our scenes together. I am really having a great time during this learning process, and I hope I can do full justice to Kesar’s character.”

‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ will air from September 18 on Zee TV.