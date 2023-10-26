New mother Vidisha Srivastava 'won't be fasting fully' this Karva Chauth

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is seen as Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared her plans for Karva Chauth festivities this year, adding that celebrating it as a new mom adds a beautiful dimension to the tradition.

Karva Chauth, a cherished and traditional Hindu festival, is a poignant testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment between married couples. This festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions as married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the longevity and well-being of their husbands.

Talking about the same, Vidisha said: “Karva Chauth is steeped in the emotions, traditions, and enduring love of this cultural celebration. It’s not just a custom but a pledge to the lasting connection of marriage. I observe Karva Chauth annually, and this year, celebrating it as a new mom adds a beautiful dimension to the tradition.”

The ‘Meri Gudiya’ fame actress further said: “Fasting takes on a new significance, symbolising resilience and the balance of being a wife and a mother. I relish the excitement and spirit of this festival, as all women look their finest and support each other during the fast and puja. The eagerly anticipated moonrise for the puja and breaking of the fast is a cherished moment for every couple and family.”

“Breaking the fast under the moonlit sky is not just a reunion with my partner but a celebration of family. Karva Chauth becomes a testament to the transformative power of love, now encompassing the challenges and joys of parenthood,” she shared.

Speaking of the celebrations this year, Vidisha said: “I delight in donning a traditional saree and beautiful jewelry for the evening puja. However, this year, my Mehandi won’t be elaborate but simple, as I need my hands free to care for my little one. I won’t be fasting fully but will observe other religious rituals. My mother will be there to assist me, and my husband might join me in fasting, but we’ll decide when the day arrives (laughs).”

The show airs on &TV.