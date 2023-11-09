scorecardresearch
Popular comedian Kalabhavan Haneef passes away

Kalabhavan Haneef who has acted in over 150 Malayalam films besides numerous TV serials passed away here on Thursday

Popular comedian Kalabhavan Haneef who has acted in over 150 Malayalam films besides numerous TV serials passed away here on Thursday. He was ailing from breathing issues and on Wednesday was rushed to a hospital here where his condition deteriorated and passed away in the evening.

The 60 year old actor started as a mimicry artiste and right from his school days he was into mimicry.

In the mid eighties, he joined the then hugely popular troupe of Kalabhavan and since then didn’t look back and soon shot to fame as an actor.

His long time friend and fellow artiste Ramesh Pisharody said Haneef was a gentle person and was loved by all.

“He never complained that his role was only small and short. It was never the length of his roles as he did it well and hence was a popular artiste,” said Pisharody.

His latest release ‘Garudan’ is presently running to packed house.

The last rites will be held at his home town Mattancherry near here on Friday.

