Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'

'Ssshhhh..Phir Koi Hai' actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently seen portraying the character of Amit in the show 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se', said that despite the fact that his role is small, it is significant in the story.

He also spoke about his experience being part of the show: “The audience began to perceive me in similar roles because I had portrayed certain well-known legendary characters in the majority of my previous performances. I, therefore, wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities.”

“Even though I have a very minor role in “Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’ as Amit, being a part of this show itself is an opportunity because it highlights a delicate subject – the life of a widow – that not many television producers have yet addressed.”

Praneet appeared in TV shows like ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Hotel Kingston’, ‘Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai’,’Kaajjal’, among others.

He added: “People often failed to recognised me in real life as they have always seen me in heavy costumes and makeup, so with this character I wanted my audience to see me as my real self.”

‘Aashao Ka Saveraa..Dheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.

