Prateik Chaudhary records audio series with Sumbul Toqueer Khan

Prateik Chaudhary recently shot an audio series with former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan for a radio channel.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Prateik Chaudhary recently shot an audio series with former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan for a radio channel.

The ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ actor sounds very excited about the project. He is also all praises for Sumbul, who rose to fame with ‘Imlie’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

“The audio series was with Pocket Fm. Me and Sumbul are the leads of the series. We both are playing husband and wife. Name of the series is ‘Devil Se Shaadi’ and I am playing Rajveer in it, while Sumbul is seen in the character of Ishqi. Can’t tell you any more about the story but yes it’s a very interesting narrative and I am sure people are going to love it,” he said.

Prateik had fun working with Sumbul.

“I know her from before as we both have worked for the same production house that is Four Lions Films. But yes I am shooting with her for the first time and that too playing the lead opposite her.”

“So, ya it was really fun and amazing,” he continues that she has become the youth icon after Imlie and Big Boss.

“She has really achieved a lot and proved herself at a very young age. I am very proud of her.”

