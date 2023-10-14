Rinku Dhawan to be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ as contestant

Popular television actress Rinku Dhawan, who is best remembered as Chhaya Agarwal in the show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, will be seen as a contestant in the upcoming 17th edition of ‘Bigg Boss’. A source confirmed that the actress will be entering the Bigg Boss house as a contestant for the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In over a two-decade long journey in showbiz, Rinku has been a part of shows such as Yeh Vaada Raha, Gupta Brothers, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha amongst others.

She was married to television actor Kiran Karmakar with whom she starred in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and played his on-screen sister. It was in 2017, they called it quits and went their separate ways.

A powerful performer, Rinku, to nail her performance to the T, shaved her head for the TV show ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’, which earned her appreciation from audiences and critics alike.