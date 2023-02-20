scorecardresearch
Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan share what makes 'Dhruv Tara' intriguing

Actors Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan shared their perspectives about the new show and said that they found the concept very unique and intriguing

By News Bureau

TV actors Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan shared their perspectives about the new show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ and said that they found the concept very unique and intriguing and that the audience would also connect with the story.

Ishaan, who is playing Dhruv in the show commented: “Dhruv is a sincere, down-to-earth guy whom I identify with on a personal level. He never could have imagined falling in love with a princess from a completely different era. I believe the show has an extremely unique plot as although Dhruv and Tara’s worlds differ entirely, they end up being attracted to each other.”

While talking about the experience of being part of the show and playing the role of a princess Tara, the ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ actress Riya added: “‘Dhruv Tara’ is a timeless love story that challenges the boundaries of time and showcases how love can conquer all obstacles.”

The actress added that though she enjoyed essaying a different kind of character on-screen at the same place she found it challenging also.

“Being a part of this show was an incredible experience, and playing the character of Tara was like embarking on a journey through history. It was a joy to bring to life a character from a different era and to portray the various emotions and challenges that she faces as she navigates through a new world,” she added.

‘Dhruv Tara’ is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels in time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ will be airing on Sony SAB.

Entertainment Today

