Shah Rukh Khan does ‘Pathaan’ hook step on Mannat balcony to celebrate TV premiere

After dazzling the box office and reinforcing Shah Rukh Khan's status as Bollywood's Badshah, 'Pathaan' had its TV premiere on Saturday

By Agency News Desk
After dazzling the box office and reinforcing Shah Rukh Khan’s status as Bollywood’s Badshah, ‘Pathaan’ had its TV premiere on Saturday, June 10. To celebrate the occasion, fans of SRK gathered in hundreds outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, and organised a little show of thei own.

Hours ahead of the premiere, groups of ardent fans gathered outside Mannat. Some broke into a dance and others chanted slogans in the superstar’s honour.

Moved by the gesture, SRK came out on his balcony to greet his admirers and, much to their job, did the famous ‘Jhoome Re Pathaan’ hook stept.

SRK made an incredibly successful return to the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, the fourth film of the YRF Spy Universe, which also has Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

The film revolves around Pathaan (Khan), an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Padukone) to take down Jim (Abraham), a former RAW agent and traitor, who plans to attack India for a particular reason.

‘Pathaan’ has become the first Hindi film to gross Rs 1,200 crore worldwide without a China release. SRK will be seen next in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and Raj Kumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

