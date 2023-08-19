scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Tamil and Hindi TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Pawan, who has worked in Tamil and Hindi TV shows, passed away aged 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest reportedly in his residence here on Friday. 

According to reports, the actor passed away early Friday morning at 5.00 am here. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place in Mandya district, Karnataka, where the final rites will be performed by his family.

The late 25-year-old actor was the son of Nagaraju and Saraswathi, who belonged to Hariharapura village.

His news comes days after the demise of Spandana Raghavendra, who passed away on August 8 due to cardiac arrest.

Spandana the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra, passed away in Bangkok after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday. She had gone to Bangkok for a holiday.

Vijay has extensively worked in the Kannada film industry and belongs to a film family. He is the cousin of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who also passed away due to cardiac arrest in October 2021.

Spandana, who hailed from Bangalore, was the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police B.K. Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007.

Spandana reportedly complained of chest pain, after which she was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Monday. Family sources said that she had low blood pressure. Spandana is survived by Vijay and their son, Shourya.

–IANS

dc/kvd

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'
Next article
Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Big B, Junior Bachchan present a 'drunken act' on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

Health & Lifestyle

Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study

News

'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'

Sports

I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

News

Michael Jackson sexual harassment case files reopen

News

Geeta Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I’m a fan of your voice, you are gifted’

News

Cher is keenly focusing on saving animals, one elephant at a time

Sports

Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to 'consider' extending support to Indian blind cricket team

News

Jungkook ranks 24th in fifth week on British chart with 'Seven'

News

Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

News

Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

News

Jay Bhanushali reminisces about his longstanding friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sports

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’

Technology

Amazon offers $25 per video on Inspire shopping feed, creators mock

News

KBC 15: Abhishek Bachchan ‘spins’ the game as he turns host, Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US