TV artists Sayli, Rohit Chandel, Samridhii Shukla & others reveal New Year plans

It’s time to celebrate the commencement of a New Year, and the celebrities Sayli Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rohit Chandel, Shakti Arora, Samridhii Shukla, and Priyanshi Yadav shared their exciting plans to mark the occasion.

Sayli plays Vandana in the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.

She shared: “I will spend my New Year’s shooting and celebrating it with my Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s family. My new-year resolution would be to know my flaws and work on them to make them into a flower and be the best version of myself in 2024. Be happy and safe.”

Vijayendra, who portrays Angad in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, said: “The new year will be spent at home with family. I’ll be home celebrating with family and giving rest to my body. I am not a fan of New Year resolutions, but this time I want to make one. I have been ignoring my health and fitness for a long time now due to hectic shoot schedules. Now I want to find a way to keep myself fit and healthy, even with the work pressure.”

Rohit plays Dhaval in the show ‘Pandya Store’.

He shared: “I am planning to celebrate New Year with my family. I may visit my hometown or celebrate it with my Pandya Store family. It is always fun to shoot during the New Year. My resolution is to be a better person with each passing day. My main priority would be to work on myself and better myself.”

Shakti is seen as Ishaan in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’.

He shared: “I will be celebrating New Year with my friends and family. My resolution is that physical and mental fitness will be top priorities. I expect the year 2024 to be better and more miraculous.”

Samridhii plays Abhira in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

She said she will be celebrating the New Year with my family and friends.

“My New Year’s resolution would be to be healthy and aim to build a workout regime. I am expecting this new year to bring growth and challenges that induce growth and happiness for everyone,” she added.

Priyanshi plays Natasha in the show ‘Pandya Store’.

“I am going to celebrate this new year with my co-actors and mother, as the rest of my family is in Delhi. My new-year resolution would be to conquer a better version of myself and to improve myself in terms of everything. I am expecting this new year to bring great opportunities and tranquilly,” she said.

The show airs on Star Plus.