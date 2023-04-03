scorecardresearch
Vijendra Kumeria on the complexities of his ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ character

Vijendra Kumeria spoke about his 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' character, the kind of dilemma he is going through after getting married to Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar).

By News Bureau

TV actor Vijendra Kumeria, who is currently seen playing Angad in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’, spoke about his character and the kind of dilemma he is going through after getting married to Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). He said: “Angad is going to be in a dilemma about choosing between Sahiba and Seerat. His past and present have come face to face in front of him, Angad is confused which way he needs to move.”

Recently it was seen in the show that Angad got married to Sahiba and he expressed his feelings also in front of him while he was drunk but the reality was that they were for her sister Seerat (Roopam Sharma). However, gradually, Angad and Sahiba have started developing feelings for each other. In the meantime, Seerat is back in Angad’s life and now he is confused about his feelings.

Vijayendra, who has done a good number of shows such as ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’, added: “Angad and Sahiba have started to develop feelings for one another, but a new twist awaits to knock at the door of Angad’s heart. Seerat re-enters Angad and Sahiba’s life. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds in the lives of the trio and who will Angad choose.”

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

