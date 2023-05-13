scorecardresearch
Hiba Nawab reveals her inspiration behind her part in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

Hiba Nawab recently spoke about her character transformation in 'Woh Toh Hai Albela' to become a mother and how she could relate to her character

By Agency News Desk

Television actress Hiba Nawab, who can be currently seen in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ essaying the role of Sayuri opposite Shaheer Shaikh, recently spoke about her character transformation in the show to become a mother and how she could relate to her character without being a mother in real life as she is very close to her mom in real life and gain inspiration from her.

She spoke about her bond with her mother and wished her ahead of Mother’s Day.

The actress said, “I share a very friendly relationship with my mother, we are more like best friends to each other. We share things with each other, we fight but eventually come back to each other. I believe there’s no particular day to celebrate our mothers and it goes for everyone and I feel I’m always going to be a child for my mother.”

She further mentioned, “Since she’s not here in town this time, I’m going to make her feel special since I’m too loud on my gestures and I always like to spoil her so I’ll be sending her lots and lots of gifts to her and I hope I spend every Mother’s Day and every day with her just like this making her feel special. Happy Mother’s Day Mom and to every mother out there.”

‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Star Bharat.

