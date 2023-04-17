scorecardresearch
Air quality in Malaysia drops to unhealthy levels

By Agency News Desk

Kuala Lumpur, April 17 (IANS) Air quality in parts of Malaysia including the capital Kuala Lumpur has dropped to unhealthy levels, according to government data on Monday.

The worst hit parts of Malaysia include Penang state and Kuala Lumpur, which recorded air pollution index (API) readings of 151, according to the country’s Air Pollutant Index Management System managed by the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

According to the country’s air quality rating, an API reading of zero to 50 is “good”; 51 to 100 “moderate”; 101 to 200 “unhealthy”; 201 to 300 “very unhealthy”; and 301 and above is “hazardous”.

Several countries in the region have recorded unhealthy air quality in recent days with the Specialized Meteorological Centre of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations showing a concentration of hotspots in the Indochina Peninsula.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
