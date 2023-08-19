scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 19 (IANS) Cancer patients hospitalised with Covid-19 and also those taking anti-cancer drugs could be at an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolisms (VTE) — potentially serious blood clots in the veins, according to a study.

The study, published in the JAMA Oncology, showed that the relative risk of VTE was 33 per cent higher in those taking systemic anti-cancer treatment compared with those who weren’t.

The drugs, however, were not tied to a higher risk of arterial thromboembolism, said the researchers from the universities of California, Cincinnati, Texas.

“The findings highlight the need for close monitoring and perhaps personalised thromboprophylaxis to prevent morbidity and mortality associated with Covid-19 related thromboembolism in patients with cancer,” they wrote in the paper.

For the study, the team from across the US analysed data on 4,988 cancer patients worldwide who had lab-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection from March 2020 to December 2021.

They compared the 1,869 patients who had received systemic anti-cancer therapies such as endocrine therapy, immunomodulators, and chemotherapy in the 3 months before Covid-19 with those who hadn’t.

They also discovered that patients with thromboembolic events (TEEs) had high intensive care unit admission (46 per cent) and mechanical ventilation (31 per cent) rates.

The risk of death in patients with TEEs was associated with poor physical abilities and active or progressing cancer.

–IANS

rvt/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tamil and Hindi TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest
This May Also Interest You
News

Tamil and Hindi TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest

News

'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'

Sports

I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

News

Michael Jackson sexual harassment case files reopen

News

Geeta Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I’m a fan of your voice, you are gifted’

News

Cher is keenly focusing on saving animals, one elephant at a time

Sports

Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to 'consider' extending support to Indian blind cricket team

News

Jungkook ranks 24th in fifth week on British chart with 'Seven'

News

Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

News

Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

News

Jay Bhanushali reminisces about his longstanding friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sports

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’

Technology

Amazon offers $25 per video on Inspire shopping feed, creators mock

News

KBC 15: Abhishek Bachchan ‘spins’ the game as he turns host, Amitabh Bachchan takes the hot seat

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

Sports

USA secure qualification for 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with victory at Americas Qualifier

Sports

I’m still driven to compete and play at the highest level, says England’s Adil Rashid

Technology

Payments processor checkout.com dumps Binance over regulatory concerns

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US