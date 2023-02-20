scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Decision to hold Rs 1-cr compensation to cop's wife not tenable: HC to Delhi govt

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday said that city government’s Group of Ministers’ decision to put on hold the ex-gratia payment of Rs one crore to constable Amit Kumar’s wife is prima facie not tenable as reports are clear that Kumar had died during the first wave of Covid while performing his duties.

In December 2022, citing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s cabinet decision dated March 13, 2020, the court had asked the case of ex-gratia compensation to Kumar’s wife be placed before a “Group of Ministers”.

“These reports, read along with the tweets of CM and L-G of Delhi at the relevant point of time, leaves no manner of doubt that the constable, who was only 28 years, passed away during Covid-19 duties. Thus, the decision to keep on hold or seek clarification would prima facie not be tenable,” a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh said on Monday.

Kejriwal in May 2020, in one of his tweets, had said that Kumar’s family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore.

It is the petitioner’s case (Kumar’s wife) that when her husband passed away, she was expecting her child while he was serving at city’s Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital to make sure Covid-19 lockdown measures are adhered to.

Kumar was also the first policeman who died while performing duty during the pandemic.

The minutes of the meeting based on which the Group of Ministers on January 13 rejected the petitioner’s case were placed on record by the counsel representing the city government.

It stated that the case for compensation was kept on hold awaiting clarification from Delhi Police.

The reports of DCP and ACP of North West district were then placed on record.

Justice Singh, in view of the records placed, directed that the matter be placed before the Group of Ministers again and a decision be taken within the next date of hearing.

She then listed the matter for the next hearing on March 2.

The court had earlier observed that the compensation due to Kumar’s wife can no longer be delayed.

–IANS

spr/dpb

Previous article
'Sathiya' to help students in UP secondary schools
Next article
BJP K'taka in-charge Arun Singh hospitalised over chest pain complaints
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

BJP K'taka in-charge Arun Singh hospitalised over chest pain complaints

Health & Lifestyle

'Sathiya' to help students in UP secondary schools

Sports

Kyle Jamieson to undergo back surgery; likely to miss IPL 2023

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor

News

Sonam Kapoor celebrates six months of her 'biggest blessing' shares video

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine proud of White Ferns' comeback

News

Reshham Sahaani praises Hansal Mehta for introducing newcomers in 'Faraaz'

News

Ranbir Kapoor’s female fan breaches security and climbs the stage to grab him during the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar event

News

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls pranking his co-actors on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Tollywood personalities, politicians pay last respects to Taraka Ratna

News

Veteran Kannada film director Bhagavan no more; CM Bommai, Sandalwood pay condolences (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill stunning in a Floral Bikini-Top and Short Glossy Pink Pants

News

'Paasil' depicts those who avoid being part of wedding preps, says Sapna Choudhary

News

Sehban Azim was 'quite conscious doing a scene like that' in 'Dear Ishq'

Technology

Apple Watch saves owner from fatal internal bleeding after nap

Technology

Some parents may needlessly give kids fever-reducing medicine: Study

Lyrics

Shehzada – Title Track Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Cricket is heading towards being a gentleman's game once again (IANS column)

News

Inderjeet Modi: It took me 3 years to get my first break in industry

Lyrics

Shehzada – Character Dheela 2.0 Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US