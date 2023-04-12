scorecardresearch
‘Dates’ – 5 healthy benefits of the sweetest superfood

'Dates' – 5 healthy benefits of the sweetest superfood

By Editorial Desk
Health benefits of the sweetest superfood 'Dates'
APIS Dates

Dates are the fruit of the date palm trees. The species is widely cultivated across Northern Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, and is naturalized in many tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Dates are ’emblematic of oasis agriculture and highly symbolic in Muslim, Christian, and Jewish religions’. They are majorly consumed as a staple in the Islamic community.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims around the world prepare for a time of spiritual reflection and prayer. During this month, they fast all day long and while breaking that fast during Iftar, the first bite consists of dates, as it holds a cultural and a religious importance for them.

Apart from having a religious and cultural value the reason dates are eaten during Ramadan is because of their multiple health benefits. Here, we will explore the same and why they are perfectly suitable in your diet during Ramadan.

The Health Benefits of Dates

Dates are an abundant source of energy. They are rich in fibre and essential vitamins and minerals. Here are a few benefits one must know

A House of Nutrients

Dates have an excellent nutrition profile. Rich in essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and iron. Just a single date contains about 15% of the daily recommended intake of potassium, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure, preventing heart disease and maintaining your bone strength.

Promotes Digestive Health

Dates are rich in fibre. This helps maintain your digestive health. Fibre helps keep the body’s digestive system running smoothly, preventing constipation and other digestive problems.

Boosts Energy Levels

Dates are high in natural sugars which include glucose, fructose, and sucrose. These sugars give you an instant boost of energy, thus, making them an excellent snack to consume during Suhoor and Iftar.

Road to a Healthy Heart

Rich in antioxidants and potassium, consumption of dates reduces inflammation and prevents the collection of plaque in the brain. This eventually regulates blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart problems.

Aids in Weight Management

Low in calories and fats, naturally sweet and rich in fibre, dates can be sometimes used as an alternative to sugar while baking and cooking. The high fibre content keeps you full for a longer period of time. Thus, dates are the best snacking option as well for those aiming for weight loss.

Dates are a delicious and nutritious food item that is perfect for consumption during Ramadan. Rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, these aid in maintaining your health during the fast. APIS Dates are an excellent option for people looking for high-quality dates. So this Ramadan, make sure to include dates in your Sehri and Iftar.

