Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu admitted in AIIMS Delhi, condition stable

By Agency News Desk
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu admitted in AIIMS Delhi, condition stable _ pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday for some tests. According to a statement from the Himachal Pradesh government, it said that Sukhu was admitted to AIIMS at New Delhi today for some tests in the Department of Gastroenterology.

The process may take about two to three days.

“He is under the observation of the team of doctors who informed that his reports are normal,” it said.

“The health of Chief Minister is stable and there is no reason to worry as Chief Minister is taking proper rest and recovering fast,” the statement read.

It also said that the Chief Minister has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on the advice of IGMC, Shimla doctors.

Sukhu was admitted in IGMC in Shimla on Thursday after he complained a stomach ache.

“Due to a stomach infection, the Chief Minister was admitted to the IGMCH. The ultrasound report is normal and his condition is stable. His medical examination and all reports are normal,” Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMCH, told the media on Thursday.

