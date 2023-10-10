scorecardresearch
Himachal to withdraw cases for violating Covid-19 protocol

Shimla, Oct 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday said the government would withdraw, on humanitarian grounds, cases registered against the people who violated Covid-19 norms during the pandemic.

Instructions had been issued to the officials concerned in this regard, he said.

Sukhu said the pandemic was difficult for everyone and to prevent and contain it various measures had been taken and restrictions were imposed on the common man.

During this period, hundreds of cases were registered for violation of norms. The government, adopting a humanitarian approach, will now withdraw such cases.

