scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

By News Bureau

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) Lucknow has reported eight Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day spike this year, according to data provided by the Lucknow Chief Medical Officer.

According to health officials, two cases in Aliganj, three in Tudiyaganj, two in Chinhat and one in Kaiserbagh tested positive for the infection on Wesdnesday.

With this, the active Covid cases in Lucknow has gone up to 18, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, District Health Education Officer.

All new patients are in home isolation even as the Health Department has constituted 17 rapid response teams to deal with the rising cases.

Manoj Agrawal, Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, said, “Testing/sampling is being facilitated at hospitals for those with symptoms of Covid. Hospitals have also been alerted to arrange beds, medicine and medical staff for Covid duty.”

Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the Association of International Doctors, said, “Due to the recent rains, the chances of infection spreading are higher due to high moisture levels. Therefore, people should strictly adhere to the Covid protocol.”

–IANS

amita/khz/

Previous article
4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzania records 60 cases of cholera in four regions

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

Health & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

Raj: Health services hit as docs go on strike against Right to Health Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Medics in J&K perform emergency operation amid strong quake tremors

Sports

Anirudh Thapa strikes in India's win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation opener

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for participation in first half of tournament

Sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US