UP minister orders probe into complaint of pregnant woman's family

Lucknow, June 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the charge of health department, has ordered a probe against doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) after the family members of a pregnant woman filed a complaint, alleging mismanagement in the treatment.

On June 11, a pregnant woman was taken to the emergency department of the Mother and Child Care Hospital at RMLIMS due to severe pain and heavy bleeding.

However, no doctor attended to her for close to two hours, and even after repeated attempts, the doctors did not respond promptly.

Eventually, a doctor arrived late and informed the family of a miscarriage.

The family accused the hospital of neglecting the patient, maintaining unhygienic conditions in the labour room, and failing to conduct regular rounds.

Distressed by these irregularities, the family decided to discharge the patient themselves.

The family complained about the negligence to the deputy chief minister, who instructed the principal secretary, medical education department, to initiate a probe and complete it within a week.

Thereafter, principal secretary medical education, conveyed the same to RMLIMS director Soniya Nityanand.

Pathak also ordered an inquiry into the unauthorised operation of a private hospital in Fatehpur.

Pathak instructed the chief medical officer to conduct the probe.

A team from the health department will inspect the hospital’s registration and other documents to ensure compliance with the required standards.

–IANS

amita/dpb