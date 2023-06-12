scorecardresearch
UP to celebrate yoga week from June 15 to 21

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will celebrate Yoga Week on a large scale in the entire state for a week from June 15 to 21.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that a unique feature will be that combined yoga practise will be prioritised at tourist destinations associated with the state’s ancient culture, historical sites, banks of significant rivers, lakes, ponds, and all Amrit Sarovars, as well as locations rich in scenic beauty.

In addition, video links of the Common Yoga Protocol are also proposed to be disseminated for the convenience and awareness of people, a government spokesman said.

On June 20, a special campaign for cleanliness will be launched by the department of urban development, rural development, and Panchayati Raj in coordination with local educational institutions.

Celebrities, athletes, yoga gurus, and known members of cultural establishments will work in these programmes as collaborators and influencers to spread awareness of the value of daily yoga practise among the general public, the spokesman said.

During the Yoga Week, large-scale group yoga practise programmes will be organised at all district headquarters.

Daily group yoga sessions will also take place at the same time from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. in public parks. In addition, extensive yoga programmes will be held on university campuses.

Major universities, colleges, and school-colleges in the state will also host yoga-related seminars and workshops on topics such as the application of yoga to modern lifestyles, stress and mental trauma management, elocution competitions, Rangoli/poster competitions, essay writing competitions, slogan writing competitions, and speech competitions.

At the conclusion of the week-long programmes, certificates will be given to students. Arrangements will also be made to distribute fruits and sweets to students taking part in the main programme of joint yoga practise on June 21.

–IANS

amita/prw/bg

