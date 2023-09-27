scorecardresearch
Asian Games: India's League of Legends campaign ends after quarterfinal loss to Vietnam in Esports

The Indian campaign in the League of Legends event of the 19th Asian Games Esports

The Indian campaign in the League of Legends event of the 19th Asian Games Esports competitions came to an end in the quarterfinals after suffering a loss against Vietnam, here on Wednesday. The Indian, led by Akshaj Shenoy (captain), comprises Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik.

The nation’s star-studded League of Legends team which has been seeded directly to the quarterfinals after dominating the recently held Central and South Asia seeding event and clinching top seed.

Earlier, India also failed to bag an esports medal in the FC Online and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition events.

