Aston Villa spoil Spurs' homage to Venables, Man United pile pain on Everton

Tottenham were unable to offer a victory to the memory of former coach Terry Venables, who passed away earlier on Sunday, as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Aston Villa..

Villa produced a good comeback after falling behind to claim a win that allows them to leapfrog Tottenham into fourth place in the table, reports Xinhua.

Giovani Lo Celso deservedly put Spurs ahead midway through the first half with a first-time shot after a corner, but after Ollie Watkins saw a goal ruled out for offside, Villa drew level in the seventh minute of first-half injury-time though Pau Torres’ back-post header.

Watkins then won the game for Villa with a clinical finish in the 61st minute.

A bad week for Everton got worse, after a 10-point deduction for breaching financial fair play rules was followed by a painful 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the third minute with a candidate for goal of the season. The Argentinian smashed home a spectacular overhead kick from the edge of the area following a Marcus Rashford cross, to leave Everton stunned.

The home fans protested loudly against the 10-point punishment imposed on their club and Everton ended the first half strongly, but the game was beyond them after Rashford scored from the penalty spot after Ashley Young fouled Anthony Martial.

Martial added a third goal with 15 minutes left to play.

–IANS

