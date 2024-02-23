HomeWorldSports

BCCI secy Jay Shah hails Ashwin on becoming first Indian to take 100 Test wickets against England

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah showered praise on veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for achieving the milestone of becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets against England in Tests.

By Agency News Desk
Ranchi, Feb 23 (IANS) The BCCI secretary Jay Shah showered praise on veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for achieving the milestone of becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets against England in Tests.

Ashwin achieved the feat on day 1 of the fourth Test against England after dismissing Jonny Bairstow lbw in the 22nd over on Friday. He took 42 innings to reach landmark.

Congratulating Ashwin on his another career milestone, Shah wrote on X: “Setting new records yet again, @ashwinravi99 has made history by becoming the first Indian to take 100 test wickets against England. His outstanding performance further cements his status as one of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history. His extraordinary feat underscores his talent, and dedication to the sport. Congratulations!”

The feat places Ashwin in an elite group of bowlers, with only Australia’s Nathan Lyon also having taken 100 wickets against England among active players. Shane Warne holds the overall record with 195 wickets from 72 innings.

Earlier, Ashwin etched his name into history as he joined the elite club of players with 500 Test wickets, becoming only the second Indian to achieve this remarkable feat.

The 37-year-old spin maestro dismissed Zak Crawley for wicket number 500 during the third Test against England in Rajkot.

