Brazil: Ancelotti remains 'Plan A' for manager's job

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, June 7 (IANS) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has not given up on its pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti for the national team’s vacant head coaching role, the entity’s president said.

The comments came despite Ancelotti’s declaration last month that he intends to see out the remaining 12 months of his Real Madrid contract, reorts Xinhua.

“It didn’t come as a surprise that he said that,” CBF chief Ednaldo Rodrigues told reporters.

“We know there is a contractual situation and that we have to be careful not to do something that could upset [Real Madrid] or vice versa. We have our Plan A, which is Ancelotti, and we haven’t thrown in the towel yet.”

Brazil’s head coaching position became vacant in December when Adenor Bacchi, better known as Tite, stepped down following the team’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia.

Others to have been linked with the role include Abel Ferreira, Fernando Diniz and Jorge Jesus.

Rodrigues insisted the CBF would not be rushed into making a decision but said he hoped to reveal more information after Brazil’s friendlies against Guinea and Senegal later this month.

“I will not set a deadline but you can be sure that what we are looking for is comfort and tranquility for an entire (four-year) cycle,” he said.

“As soon as we return from [the friendlies in Europe], we will let you know if Plan A will work or if we have to look for somebody else.”

–IANS

cs

